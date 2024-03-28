Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $198.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $198.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.