Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
