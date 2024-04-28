Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

