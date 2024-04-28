BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Declares Dividend of $1.94

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9432 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY opened at $142.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 44.97%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

