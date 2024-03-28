Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 91.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the February 29th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 43,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,949. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

