Sterling Investment Management LLC Buys 23,271 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 3.7% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after acquiring an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,491,000 after acquiring an additional 259,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

