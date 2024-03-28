Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $22,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.5 %

BTI stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

