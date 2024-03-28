Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 2.6%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $141.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

