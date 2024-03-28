nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$127.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.9 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

