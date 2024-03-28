DDD Partners LLC Sells 671,451 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 671,451 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 1.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,175,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,133 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.