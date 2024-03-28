Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Rises By 415.2%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 415.2% from the February 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

