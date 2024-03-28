Taglich Brothers Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Creative Realities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

