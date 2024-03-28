TD Securities Increases Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$13.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FC opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 17.11. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.85.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1.0302198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

