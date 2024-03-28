The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

TTD stock opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

