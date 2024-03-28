Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes $412,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,778. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
