Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes $412,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,778. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.