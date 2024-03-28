Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

VXF opened at $174.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $175.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

