WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $472,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,033,000 after purchasing an additional 351,672 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,034. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

