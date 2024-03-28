WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 363,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

