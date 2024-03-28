Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE COF traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

