AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Critical Analysis

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,976.61%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Finch Therapeutics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 164.31 -$19.44 million ($0.43) -1.10 Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 38.06 -$114.65 million ($47.67) -0.05

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -10,764.25% -67.33% -59.60% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -136.63% -57.40%

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

