Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the February 29th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of AGMJF opened at $10.86 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

