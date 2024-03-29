Spire Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Spire alerts:

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Spire Trading Up 1.3 %

SR opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.