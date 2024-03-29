Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 9.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT opened at $524.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

