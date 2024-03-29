A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the February 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Featured Stories

