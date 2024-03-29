AMI Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,892,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises 3.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter valued at $294,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

DMBS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

