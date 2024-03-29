Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 515.9% from the February 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,546.0 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $3.40.
About Aker Solutions ASA
