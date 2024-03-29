Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

Shares of APELY stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.