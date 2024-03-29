Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANRO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

