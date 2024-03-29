Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,824 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

