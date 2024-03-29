Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 9.8%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.50. 32,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 25,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Better Choice Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

