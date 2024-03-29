Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franklin Covey Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FC. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

