AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,842 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 362,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

