CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$365,867.79 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total transaction of C$365,867.79.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.69. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

