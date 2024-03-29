HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) General Counsel Sells $93,136.00 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCI. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

