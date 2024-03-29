Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $308.54 on Tuesday. Corpay has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Corpay Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

