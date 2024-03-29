Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $182.59 and a 1-year high of $244.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

