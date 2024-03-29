HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stake Reduced by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,463 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 11.10% of HireRight worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HireRight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,879,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HireRight by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HireRight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million.

HireRight Company Profile

(Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.