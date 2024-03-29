iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,850. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

