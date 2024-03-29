Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 18,714 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,521 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

