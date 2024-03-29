Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

