Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Update

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Envoy Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COCH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

