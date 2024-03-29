Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Expands By 321.1%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,504. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

