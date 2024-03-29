Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $3.16 during midday trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.