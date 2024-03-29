Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $3.16 during midday trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.
About Dream Impact Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Impact Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.