Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $997.02 and last traded at $1,010.03. Approximately 3,463,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,526,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

