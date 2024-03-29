JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.24. Approximately 3,655,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,649,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
