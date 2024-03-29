JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.24. Approximately 3,655,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,649,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

