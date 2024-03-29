Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.47. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Featured Stories

