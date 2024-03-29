Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

ENDTF traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$10.13.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

