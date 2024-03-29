Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.14 and last traded at $158.19. Approximately 6,181,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,203,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.