Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCA remained flat at $11.01 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

