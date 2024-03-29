Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 0%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $509.00 and last traded at $504.60. Approximately 3,897,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,897,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.