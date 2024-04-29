Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $294.25

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.25.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.76. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,990 shares of company stock valued at $32,239,641. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

